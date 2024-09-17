PAR Technology: Attractive Growth Prospects, But Shares Are Richly Valued

andresr

Investment thesis

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) has seen solid momentum in its business owing to the signing of significant customer agreements and accretive acquisitions of companies with complimentary products. Through its unified product offering which includes its Brink point of sale (POS), payment processing, data central and Punch loyalty service, PAR offers its enterprise customers a proposition to add significant value to their business operations. This makes PAR's solutions way more attractive to its customers compared to developing and managing their own in-house solution. PAR's growth potential remains significant, both through upselling its products within its existing customer base and by expanding into adjacent markets, such as convenience stores that sell food. With growth rates expected to stay close to 20% in the medium term, I see a clear path for operating margins to reach 20%. However, valuation remains high at an EV/ARR multiple of 9.2, leaving no margin of safety for investors given the risks I see, particularly with respect to its debt load. Consequently, I maintain a Neutral rating on the shares.

A recap of recent events and their significance to the investment case

An important milestone that the company achieved last quarter was the sale of its government subsidiaries. In addition to receiving $102 million in cash, which strengthens its financial position, another benefit is that PAR is now a pure-play foodservice technology business. Last month, the company completed its acquisition of TASK, which not only enhances PAR's tech stack in the U.S. market but also establishes its international presence. Earlier this year, PAR acquired Stuzo, through which the company aims to expand its addressable market for loyalty services to now include convenience stores and fuel retailers. Stuzo has since been branded as PAR Retail, and is now coupled together with Punch under its Engagement Cloud offerings, as shown in the image below. Discussing the solid momentum that has followed this acquisition, PAR's CEO stated:

We've already had three signings in July. I think we'll have more and what's powerful about Stuzo is that every single deal that we sign goes live when we sign it. And there are some very, very big opportunities in front of us. But even if we don't win those larger opportunities I still think we'll get to -- where we thought with on the deal which I think we'll get to teens to 20% growth on this business like we do for the rest of PAR.

Additionally, the rollout of PAR's products at Burger King and Wendy's (WEN), which were deals signed in the second half of last year and early this year, will continue to drive the company's growth in the coming quarters.

Earnings highlights and my expectations looking ahead

As shown above, PAR's organic Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 24% to $151.8 at the end of Q2. This growth is fueled by the expansion in the number of locations deploying PAR's products and increased upselling efforts, resulting in a 14% year-over-year increase in ARPU. Upselling presents a major growth opportunity for the company, with management estimating that revenue could potentially triple by expanding within its existing customer base. Including the inorganic contribution from Stuzo, ARR exiting the quarter was at $192 million. When accounting for the ARR contribution from TASK, as well as the rollout at Wendy's and Burger King, I estimate that ARR will reach $260 million by the end of this year. Highlighting the strong market demand for its product, a key indicator of future growth, the company's CEO stated:

We have again categorically never had so many pipelines, particularly within operator cloud as we have today. And in particular, where I see the most pipeline expansion while Brink has great pipeline expansion, it's the expansion of pipeline in Data Central as an example that we're like wow that's really becoming exciting for us.

Excluding certain one-time charges in its Q2 results, adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $1.8 million. Given its revenue trajectory with the cost base remaining nearly flat, I expect that the company will be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis from next quarter onwards. Looking ahead, I see gross margins reaching 70% for its Subscription services, which along with operating leverage in the business, should lead to operating margins reaching around 20% within the next 24 months.

Thoughts on valuation

Based on my future expectations, which I outlined earlier, I believe that PAR will exit this year with an ARR of $260 million. Despite contributing to around 40% of the company's total revenue, as shown above, I chose to leave out PAR's Hardware and Professional Services segment from my valuation model. This is due to their stagnant growth and low gross margins of around 20%. I believe that investor returns will be essentially driven by PAR's Subscription Services, which is growing at above 20% with gross margins close to 70%.

After accounting for the acquisition of TASK, which completed after the end of Q2, the company has a net debt position of $364 million. 2.1 million shares were issued as a part of this transaction, bringing the total shares outstanding to 36.2 million. At the current share price of $56, the company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, while its enterprise value stands at $2.4 billion. This implies that shares are valued at an EV/ARR multiple of 9.2. Since the company is in the early stages on its path towards profitability, I believe it is more accurate to value the business on steady state margins, which I think the business can achieve. In such a scenario, I expect non-GAAP operating margins to exceed 20%, which would lead to $52 million in non-GAAP based on this year's revenue run-rate. This translates to an EV/non-GAAP earnings multiple of 46.

Though I find shares to be richly valued, they appear to be fairly priced on a relative basis. A close competitor, Toast (TOST) is valued at an EV/ARR multiple of 8.4, while growing at rates above 20%. Agilysys (AGYS), which operates in the hospitality sector, has similar growth rates and is also valued at an EV/Sales multiple of above 9. Despite the attractive growth characteristics of the business, I do not find a reasonable margin of safety at these valuation multiples, given the risks involved, which I discuss later. Additionally, in the case of PAR, stock-based compensation (SBC) was up more than 60% year over year in H1 2024, to well above $20 million annualized, as shown below. This makes shares even more expensive on a GAAP basis.

Risks to consider

Debt

Though I see a clear path to significantly higher operating margins in the future, the company is still early in its path to profitability, still posting negative EBITDA last quarter. The debt load remains high, comprising of a $105 million convertible note due in 2026 and a $235 million convertible note due in 2027. The former is likely to be converted into ordinary shares given its conversion price of $43, diluting existing shareholders, while the latter has a conversion price of $77. Given that the company's latest credit facility signed this year carried an interest rate of SOFR+5%, it is likely that future interest costs will be significantly higher following the maturity of the convertible notes, which have interest rates of approximately 2%.

Competition

PAR Technology faces significant competition from companies like Toast and Square (SQ). Additionally, since its customers are large enterprises, they have the capability to develop in-house solutions. PAR has tackled this by creating a unified platform with multiple products, which makes their overall offering more competitive and harder to replace.

Valuation multiple compression

PAR shares are currently richly valued, which some may consider justified given the significant market opportunity ahead. However, any potential issues with growth rates or margins could lead to margin compression, which might impact investment returns.

Conclusion

Given the substantial potential for expansion within its existing customer base and its efforts to enter the convenience store market, the company has a promising growth and margin outlook. However, the shares appear to be near full valuation, offering little margin of safety for investors given the associated risks. Therefore, I maintain a Neutral rating on the stock.