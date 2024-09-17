temizyurek

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCPK:AFBOF) is back in focus as I re-engage with a stock we last covered a year ago. Despite facing headwinds from a subdued commodity cycle, the South African miner's stock has surged year-over-year, prompting me to revisit its salient influencing variables.

In addition to its year-over-year performance, African Rainbow Minerals has experienced a changing South African political landscape, an altered PGM outlook, valuation adjustments, and a shift in its implied operating drivers. Moreover, the company recently released its full-year results, drawing attention from market participants.

Considering the above, here are my latest thoughts on African Rainbow Minerals.

Operating Update

Salient Figures

African Rainbow Minerals' 2024 production results looked slightly different from those in 2023. The company's iron ore production grew by a steady 2%, its PGMs remained flat, manganese withdrew, and coal edged by up 8%.

Production (African Rainbow Minerals)

An overview of the company's segmental earnings illustrates its production variance's value-based effects (net earnings). Notable differences were observed across the board, as lower commodity prices, asset impairments, resilient cost bases, and low stripping ratios likely contributed.

Revenue & Earnings - 1ZAR = 0.056 USD (Market Rate On September 13 2024) (African Rainbow Minerals)

Observing the company's segmental EBITDA margins is productive as it voids the impact of subjective depreciation line items. Moreover, it phases financing and taxation costs out of the equation.

African Rainbow Minerals experienced a substantial drawdown in manganese EBITDA, which the company attributed to lower prices (I'm assuming the segment's cost base didn't adjust).

The miner's Iron Ore segment's EBITDA held firm, which I find commendable given the pressure on the industrial cycle. Moreover, African Rainbow Minerals experienced softer EBITDA in PGMs and coal, likely due to headwinds from a weakening auto catalyst outlook (due to the emergence of electric vehicles) and a reversion to equilibrium state energy supply.

EBITDA% By Commodity - PGM Only Includes Two Rivers and Modikwa (African Rainbow Minerals)

Driving Forces & My Take

Pricing

I read through African Rainbow Minerals' condensed results, and the main themes were 1) lower basket prices and 2) asset impairments. In fact, I didn't see any noteworthy material influences, which I base on my on-the-ground knowledge and view of the company's financials.

Despite its recent PGM expansion, African Rainbow Minerals' primary business remains ferrous, with iron ore leading the way. The segment's variance analysis reveals that prices influenced the company's latest fiscal year results.

Iron ore spot prices have slipped by about 15% year-to-date. Although mean-reversion might eventually occur, a slowing global economy poses ongoing risks to the industrial cycle.

Ferrous Segment Statistics (African Rainbow Minerals)

African Rainbow Minerals' PGM prices might be influenced by a slowing economy. However, added headwinds from doubtful auto catalyst demand likely pose additional threats.

A recovery in the broad-based commodity cycle can support iron ore and PGM prices, yet the question beckons: Is the risk-return outlook worth it? I'll leave that up to you to decide.

PGMs (African Rainbow Minerals)

Lastly, lower coal prices have dented African Rainbow Minerals' coal segment. A northern summer paired with solutions to supply chain bottlenecks might attach additional headwinds to the segment.

Coal (African Rainbow Minerals)

Impairments

African Rainbow Minerals experienced impairments in 2024, including an R1 billion (approximately $57 million) property, plant, and equipment impairment at Two Rivers, R376 million (roughly $21.3 million) at Modikwa platinum mine, and R422 million (about $23.9 million) at its Beeshoek assets.

For those unaware, Two Rivers and Modikwa are PGM assets, while Beeshoek is an iron asset. Although I worry about commodity prices, South African interest rates are expected to recede. In addition, lower load-shedding days (discussed later) add a bright spark to the mining environment. As such, I expect lower impairment risk in 2025 amid softer discount rates and higher mine capacity.

Supply-Side

As previously mentioned, African Rainbow Minerals has experienced lower regional load-shedding, meaning its electricity supply in South Africa has improved.

A higher electricity supply line can enhance the company's operating capacity and lower the risk of equipment damage. Mining companies suffer under a stop-start environment, as increasing production isn't a one-step process. Therefore, a more conducive operating ecosystem is likely to emerge.

Using Financial Assets To Diversify Portfolio

African Rainbow Minerals has invested in external mining companies to diversify its portfolio. I find this interesting, as the company's shares in numerous external companies can be classified as financial asset investments instead of joint ventures or takeovers. Therefore, African Rainbow Minerals benefits from its investments' stock prices and dividends.

An example of African Rainbow Minerals' diversification strategy is its 12.1% stake in Harmony Gold (HMY), a South African-based gold miner with global operations. In 2024, African Rainbow Minerals received R166 million (about $9.4 million) in dividends and benefited from the stock's appreciation.

Harmony Gold Investment (African Rainbow Minerals)

Furthermore, African Rainbow Minerals agreed to a strategic investment in Surge Copper Corp. in early 2024. African Rainbow Minerals will reportedly own 15% of the company, adding to its commodity and geographic diversification.

Surge Copper Investment (African Rainbow Minerals)

I don't know whether African Rainbow Minerals will increase its stake in these two firms or add to its financial asset portfolio. However, as things stand, I believe the miner's diversification strategy is clever as it provides uncorrelated returns and liquidity.

Valuation Metrics and Dividends

To assess the company's valuation outlook, I compared African Rainbow Minerals to Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY), and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KIROY).

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

As illustrated by the following diagram, African Rainbow Minerals has a price-to-book ratio of 0.65x, substantially lower than those of its peers. Although the company's price-to-sales ranks in the lower quantile, its price-to-cash flow is comparable to that of its counterparts.

There isn't much to suggest that African Rainbow Minerals is an outright winner. Nonetheless, I like its price-to-book ratio, seeing as a resource company's price-to-book multiple can be telling.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Lastly, vendor-based data shows that African Rainbow Minerals has a forward dividend yield of around 8.25%, which I deem commendable. Despite cyclical headwinds, I believe the company's four-year average dividend yield of 11.18% suggests it is a solid gross income-generating asset.

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Consensus

Although commodity price risk must be considered, I retain my positive outlook on African Rainbow Minerals.

Falling commodity prices, among other factors, led to significant impairments and segmental earnings drawdowns in 2024. However, the company might've reached an inflection point, as an improved regional operating environment and interest rate outlook can elevate mine asset valuations. Moreover, the stock's price multiples and dividend yield imply that a "buy-the-dip" opportunity has emerged.

Consensus: Market Outperform

