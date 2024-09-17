J Studios

In July, I published "B. Riley Financial: Securities Lending Business Raises Eyebrows Due To Liquidity Risk." At the time, I was very bearish on B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) due to the combination of significant balance sheet risks, an overextended operating structure, and a weak environment facing its advisory segment. Since then, RILY has plummeted around 67%, making it down around 90% from when I first became bearish on it in 2021.

To be fair, its most recent wave of issues is only indirectly tied to the balance sheet risks I covered. The stock plummeted after it announced surprise non-cash writedowns, followed by a broader regulatory probe into its risk disclosures. This led to a cascade of issues, including dividend suspension, a delayed Q2 report, and extreme losses that trade halted on the stock.

RILY's volatility has calmed over the past month, though short interest on it remains over 40%. More recently, creditors waived some covenants on some of Franchise Group's debt, giving its owner, B. Riley, a minor reprieve. B. Riley also raced to cut exposure to Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), which it has had significant losses from. Its lenders have also extended its deadline for its delayed Q2 report, though it remains out of Nasdaq's listing compliance.

At this point, the primary question facing B. Riley investors and speculators are concerned about whether or not its equity will survive. The company faces immense risks and pressure from creditors, though there seems to be low immediate pressure to push it into default, as seen in the willingness of some creditors to allow it to break covenants. The company's chairman and co-CEO, Bryant Riley, has also offered to take the firm private at $7, though questions remain regarding his ability to finance the deal and its terms. Although that is a premium from its current price, many investors in the stock may expect a more significant rebound. At the same time, with staggeringly high short interest, many are likely betting on its potential failure.

B. Riley's Debt Signals High Failure Chance

B. Riley has significant debt maturities over the coming years. Its outstanding debt is around $1.55B, around half of which is due in 2026 specifically. The company agreed to sell some of its brands, expecting $410M in gross cash proceeds. It plans to use those proceeds to repay $125M of its Nomura senior secured debt and use cash on hand and proceeds from other asset sales to repay its 2025 debt maturities. The bonds associated with that debt have risen since then but remain at very speculative pricing levels. See below:

RILYM and RILYZ - B. Riley Bonds 2025 & 2028 (TradingView)

Both its shorter-term 2025 debt and its longer-term 2028 bonds have lost significant value over the past two months. Since both have crashed, there appears to be considerable uncertainty surrounding the enterprise's market value. Still, its market capitalization is around $183M, while its total financial debt is around $2.1B, implying the market is not giving the equity high odds of avoiding bankruptcy. That said, if the company can prevent it through favorable asset sales or a successful take-private offer, equity investors may see a significant upside.

What Are B. Riley's Assets Worth?

At this point, the critical question for B. Riley is what its assets are worth. The company is now in a rush to sell assets and raise cash to meet obligations for its debt. Of course, RILY is valued mainly on intangible assets from brands and companies acquired over recent years. As of Q1, it had a book value of $228M but a negative tangible book value of -$555M due to having $783M in goodwill and intangibles.

Fundamentally, most speculation on the stock is that these assets are worth less than it purchased them for. Some, such as Great American Group, have seen their value increase since B. Riley has controlled it, having some success in innovating the liquidation and appraisal company. That subsidiary is also valuable because its business model is somewhat anti-cyclical, so it is no surprise B. Riley looked to sell it as it was among its better-performing assets.

There are others, such as its consumer discretionary portfolio. It has numerous brands in this segment, which I mentioned when I last covered the stock. Some, such as Targus, are likely not worth what the company paid because it increasingly competes with Chinese electronics accessory companies with better prices. Indeed, most of B. Riley's issues in its consumer portfolio likely stem from increasing competition in the e-commerce space for small consumer discretionary goods.

The Franchise Group debacle is notable. This includes brands like The Vitamin Shoppe, Wag N' Wash, and Pet Supplies Plus. B. Riley took a minority stake in the company after a $2.8B management buyout last year. It is now taking a $14 to $15 per share loss from this investment, including a writedown of loans receivable. Further, this came with a probe regarding Bryant Riley's business ties to FRG's former chief, Brian Kahn, who oversaw the collapse of a prominent investment fund in 2020. In my view, it is notable that its 10-K annual report from 2023 has no mention of "FRG" or "Franchise Group," despite that investment making a considerable risk for B. Riley.

I believe the value of many of these consumer brands is likely declining. The company may point to weak consumer sentiment and subpar discretionary spending patterns. Although macroeconomic consumer strain is a factor, I expect those pressures to grow over the coming year, based on my outlook that unemployment will continue to rise in a recession. It is worth pointing out that those consumer brands were facing losses in 2022, 2023, and this year, when consumer spending has been relatively stagnant but not falling.

B. Riley undoubtedly has some focus on discounted consumer brands. However, I'd argue that approach is poor because the consumer discretionary environment faces immense competitive pressure as barriers to entry have declined (see immense growth in Amazon seller accounts). Looking forward, I expect the consumer space will see weaker consumer demand, likely making it an inopportune time to try to liquidate these investments.

B. Riley's Advisory and WM Business Pressured

In my opinion, the immense negative media attention facing B. Riley may bleed into its advisory and wealth management business. Although it has focused too much on a consumer brand private-equity like business, it is an investment bank. A large portion of its sales comes from investment banking and corporate finance advisory, sales and trading activities, equity research, and wealth management.

My point is speculative, but I would not want B. Riley manages my money or gives me crucial advice in its current state. If B. Riley cannot manage its own money, many clients may feel it is not suitable to do the same for them. That is not only because of its apparent failures by becoming too extended in too many companies with excess leverage but also because it is in a very precarious financial situation. Some potential clients may perceive that B. Riley has higher counterparty risk associated with its current pressures.

This point is speculative, but it is often true that banks cannot regain lost trust. I believe its core advisory business may see more significant strains over the coming six months as some clients may look to other managers who are not receiving the same degree of negative media attention. Further, some key employees may be looking to change employers, given their elevated risks of layoffs and its hampered reputation.

The Bottom Line

The fact is that B. Riley has immense risk in the underlying value of its assets while having significant debt. It's now selling off one of its stronger acquisitions to raise capital, which may extend its life through 2026. Many of its consumer brands were weak, and I expect will continue to weaken as the economy may enter a recession soon, making asset sales potentially ill-timed. The bank's reputation is tarnished, which may exacerbate issues in its advisory business, which is already under pressure as most IB activity slows. As mentioned in my last article, I also believe there is some liquidity risk regarding its large security lending business in the event of a large stock market crash.

I do not think RILY will come back from this. In other words, I expect its remaining equity value will most likely be lost by the end of 2025. That said, its debt is so high that its key creditors, such as Nomura, have little reason to accelerate its issues and push it into bankruptcy before it tries to improve its balance sheet.

Thus, I do not believe RILY is a short opportunity at its current market capitalization. Indeed, that trade is extremely crowded. See below:

Data by YCharts

Any positive movement in a take-private offer, a better-than-expected 10-Q (given expectations are low), or leniency from creditors could push the stock up much higher. Even if those potential gains are temporary in a dead-cat bounce, short-sellers losses would be immense and could cause a squeeze, given interest is so high. The time to short RILY was 2021, when I first became bearish due to the peak in IB activity.

The stock could easily be undervalued at its current price if it can reduce its liquidity risks. Although I do not necessarily believe that is likely, its equity value is so low that the upside would be high. Thus, I have a neutral outlook on RILY today. That said, I would likely not invest in its bonds, such as (NASDAQ:RILYZ), (NASDAQ:RILYM), (NASDAQ:RILYG), or others because those debts are unsecured.

To me, its future is likely binary; either the equity will survive and potentially recover (or be bought out), or its prospects will continue to cascade as it struggles to sell non-core businesses while its core operations may falter. That may depend primarily on whether the US economy is in recession. Those who strongly believe in a "soft landing" may find RILY attractive today because its upside could be more significant than its downside. However, I think that is unlikely because I expect its advisory and consumer businesses will face increasing strain. However, it is still not clearly overvalued today, given either scenario may occur.