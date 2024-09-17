B. Riley: Survival Potential Uncertain, But Valuation Is Now Reasonable

Summary

  • B. Riley faces immense risks due to significant debt maturities, weak consumer brands, and a tarnished reputation that may harm its advisory business.
  • Despite a 67% stock plummet, short interest remains high, indicating market skepticism about its survival and potential for a short squeeze.
  • The company's future hinges on asset sales, creditor leniency, and potential take-private offers, making its equity value highly speculative.
  • Given its seemingly binary prospects and the potential for significant upside, if liquidity risks are mitigated, I now have a neutral outlook on RILY.
  • Reputation matters in investment banking, meaning B. Riley may struggle with keeping its key clients and employees.

In July, I published "B. Riley Financial: Securities Lending Business Raises Eyebrows Due To Liquidity Risk." At the time, I was very bearish on B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) due to the combination of significant balance

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

