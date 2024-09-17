hirun

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market capitalization of ~$15 billion and substantial integration to Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The company has an incredibly strong dividend yield of almost 9%, and as we'll see throughout this article, is a valuable long-term investment.

Western Midstream Highlights

Western Midstream has continued to improve its operations and achieve record flows as even in a weak price environment, the company benefits from high throughput.

Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company saw 3% QoQ natural-gas throughput growth and 6% QoQ crude-oil and NGL volume growth. In the DJ basin, arguably the most important basin in the world, the company's natural gas throughput increased by 6% QoQ and liquids improved by 7% QoQ. The company has continued to achieve long-term contracts here while working with other midstream companies.

These assets are key to the company's ability to continue providing its almost 9% dividend and strong shareholder returns.

Western Midstream Capital Allocation

The company's impressive cash flow enables it to continue investing in its business and its balance sheet.

Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company wasn't alone with an over-leveraged net leverage of ~5.0x in 2019, in a low interest rate environment, and chasing growth at all costs. Since then, the company has managed, in a tough environment, to reduce that to <3.0x. That's an impressive improvement with the company having <$7 billion in net debt.

That's a manageable level for the company and one that it can sustain for the long term. That enables the company to use cash that was being used for leverage reduction for shareholder returns.

Western Midstream 2Q 2024 Performance

Diving into the details of the company's performance, the company's volumes have remained strong.

Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream is much more immune from dropping prices versus its primary customer, Occidental Petroleum, or any other upstream company that it works with. With U.S. shale having a manageable breakeven still below current prices, much more weakness is needed before volumes decline substantially. Midstream companies are in especially high demand for natural gas, a by-product of oil, that's effectively useless if it can't be transmitted out.

The company has continued to maintain and even grow margins QoQ despite weaknesses in the market, which helps to highlight the company's strength.

Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has continued to invest heavily in its business while continuing to pay its almost 9% dividend yield and have additional FCF post distributions. The company's dividend by itself justifies investing in the company, while the company has additional cash to generate shareholder returns. That makes Western Midstream a valuable investment.

Western Midstream Outlook

The company's outlook shows its ability to continue driving future shareholder returns.

Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company is expecting volume growth rates to remain strong, with double-digit growth across all of its segments. As we saw above, that's with pricing per unit volume remaining strong, which should support continued financial improvements for the company. The company is continuing to invest with capital expenditures at ~5% of market capitalization.

The company's strength shows in how minimal EBITDA changes are with price changes. The company's adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2024 is $2.3 billion and FCF forecasts are ~$1.15 billion. The company's FCF will enable it to continue paying its dividend, which combined with growth investments is a double-digit shareholder yield.

That outlook makes Western Midstream a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Western Midstream's ties to Occidental Petroleum. That almost hurt the company in the past when Occidental Petroleum ran into financial difficulties, and it means that Western Midstream might not always make decisions in the best interest of its non-Occidental shareholders. That's a major risk.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has recovered heavily since early-2020, concerns centered around Occidental Petroleum's weakness. That remains a primary risk for the company, but the risk is dramatically lower than it once was for the company. At the same time, the company is continuing its almost 9% dividend yield and commitment to shareholder returns.

The company is expecting double-digit volume growth across the board as earnings per unit volume remain strong. That combination makes the company a valuable long-term investment with stable cash flow even in a tough pricing environment. Overall, Western Midstream is a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.