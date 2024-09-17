Australia's Manufacturing Sector Under Pressure But Price Data Limit Scope For Interest Rate Cuts

  • Australia's private sector returned to expansion in August, but detailed sector data revealed that growth was worryingly uneven, driven by the expansion in services activity while manufacturing output continued to decline.
  • The Judo Bank Australia Composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 51.7 in August, up from 49.9 in July.
  • Detailed sector PMI data revealed that growth in August was driven by the services sector, while the manufacturing sector remained in contraction.
  • Given the correlation between manufacturing sector output and production data, the latest downtrend suggests that manufacturing production has declined into the third quarter of 2024.

World Economic Recession of Oil and Gas Industrial Sector From Coronavirus Covid-19, Global Stock Investment Downturn of Fuel Energy Oil/Gas Industry. Corona Virus Epidemic Crisis, Financial Economy

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Australia's private sector returned to expansion in August, but detailed sector data revealed that growth was worryingly uneven, driven by the expansion in services activity while manufacturing output continued to decline.

While hopes are for the

