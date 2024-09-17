malerapaso/E+ via Getty Images

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) is close to the 1st anniversary of its spinoff from Danaher (DHR).

Since then, the share price increased by over 40%, while some of their fundamental metrics have remained relatively stagnant.

In this article, I considered reviewing their recent performance, including headwinds and pressures coming from a slowdown in growth in China and Western Europe.

In the outlook section, I will provide the rationale behind my Hold rating, including recent insider transactions, including a quick look at what the hedge funds and activist investors have been doing over the past year.

However, for now, I will start with a brief company overview section for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Veralto is a Massachusetts-based company specializing in water analytics, water treatment solutions, and product quality control. Among their customers, they serve municipal utilities, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Before its spinoff from Danaher Corporation on September 30, 2023, Veralto was a wholly owned subsidiary within Danaher's environmental & applied solutions segment.

They operate globally, and a significant amount of the revenue generated in 2023 (59%) came from recurring sales, including chemical reagents, process chemicals, spare parts, and by securing several service contracts.

Veralto has 2 business segments:

Water quality: in this segment, they help utilities monitor and treat water to ensure safety and compliance with regulations. Key brands in this segment include Hach and ChemTreat.

Product quality and innovation: this segment is focused on helping companies ensure product safety, traceability, and quality through marking, coding, packaging, and color instrumentation. Some key brands operating in this segment are Videojet and Esko.

I considered including below a breakdown of their revenue per operating segment, using data from their latest annual report.

Segment 2021 Revenue ($M) 2022 Revenue ($M) 2023 Revenue ($M) Water Quality 2,669 2,887 3,039 Product Quality & Innovation 2,031 1,983 1,982 Total Revenue 4,700 4,870 5,021 Click to enlarge

As mentioned earlier, they operate globally, so I also included a breakdown of their revenue per geographical area.

Geographical Area 2021 Revenue ($M) 2022 Revenue ($M) 2023 Revenue ($M) North America 2,054 2,260 2,353 Western Europe 1,099 1,059 1,120 Other Developed Markets 119 123 118 High-Growth Markets 1,428 1,428 1,430 Click to enlarge

As a side note, the high-growth markets include regions like East Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Ownership-wise, after reading their latest 14A, I have to admit that I feel discouraged by the aggregate ownership of less than 1% of the total common stock among all 17 directors and executive officers.

Headwinds And Pressures

The Western Europe region experienced flat sales performance in Q2 2024, with a revenue decline of 50 basis points YoY.

I am not sweating excessively about the stagnation in revenue, as it is mainly attributed to divestitures within the water quality segment. One of these divestitures was Salsnes, a Norwegian company that specialized in water filtration technologies, which Veralto sold in late 2023.

As a side note, I highly favor companies that divest low margin segments and product lines, where revenue is high, but the operating income is disproportionately lower due to high operating expenses. The main reason is that I firmly believe companies with higher margins have greater flexibility during economic downturns.

Another headwind came from China, where municipal funding is tight, particularly for state-owned, or state-sponsored municipalities. Management mentioned that they are not expecting any meaningful recovery in this region for the rest of 2024.

And, to be honest, I do not expect it either, as I don't see any signs of near-term improvements in public funding and infrastructure investments due to the goal of the central government to decrease debt. In 2024, this has led 12 provinces and municipalities to curb new infrastructure projects.

Another pressure came from a lower than expected recovery in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) market, which impacted the growth of the product quality and innovation segment. However, recurring revenues grew by mid-single digits for the fourth consecutive quarter, so I am not sweating about the slow recovery in CPG.

Labor and operational costs also experienced an increase, with SG&A growing by 7.5% YoY. In my view, this increase makes sense considering that their spinoff happened less than 1 year ago, and inflation has driven labor costs up, especially for those companies that care about the retention of their workforce.

Finally, I remain concerned about the PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) regulations in emerging environmental markets. The main reason is that fit for purpose solutions for PFAS are still several years away from being commercially viable. As these regulatory requirements will eventually tighten around water contamination issues, the technical challenges of solving the PFAS problem could slow Veralto's ability to fully capitalize on this market opportunity.

Outlook

Despite the recent headwinds, their Q2 2024 earnings results were quite decent.

Both EPS and revenue expectations were exceeded. Total sales increased by 2.8% YoY, totaling $1.29 billion, and adjusted operating profit margin expanded to 24%. Gross margins also increased by 230 basis points, reaching 60%

Another win during the second quarter was a mid single-digit growth in recurring revenues, with recurring sales comprising 62% of total sales.

Therefore, I was not initially surprised to see the uptrend in the daily chart below.

Trading view

However, there are two things I need to mention from the chart above: despite the uptrend, the RSI is not showing signs of overbuying activity (this is not the case when we look at a weekly chart), and the lack of historical data makes the uptrend support line quite unreliable.

Despite the slight increase in total revenue, some of the metrics within their income statement look relatively stagnant. An example is the operating income, net income, and EBITDA shown below.

Trading View

However, the balance sheet looks slightly better, with total debt relatively flat since Q3 2024, while total current assets have been improving over the past year.

Trading View

The highlight from their cashflow statement is the decent amount of unlevered free cashflow of $250 million.

In regard to their valuation ratios, most of them are significantly above the median of the industrial sector, although the lack of historical data makes this comparison quite unreliable.

Despite the uptrend, there has been no insider buying activity in the open market since their spinoff in Sept. 2023.

A quick look at the latest 13D/G fillings shows that no major funds opened positions in the company this year, aside from a 4.17% increase in Vanguard. However, Danaher's chairman of the board, Rales Steven, sold 34% of his ownership in February this year.

Fintel

Therefore, I see mixed signals for the moment, with a slight disconnection between the share price and the fundamentals, and some persisting headwinds, particularly in China. For this reason, I maintain a Hold rating for this stock.

Conclusion

To conclude, despite improvements in recurring revenue streams and margin expansion, there are still some headwinds that do not show any signs of slowing down in the near term. Among them, the lack of municipal funding and tightening infrastructure investments in China raises some concerns about future growth in their water quality segment.

Additionally, stagnation in the consumer packaged goods sector is slowing recovery in the product quality and innovation segment.

Another factor is the slight disconnection between fundamentals and the share price. Adding to that, the lack of insider buying activity and hedge funds / activist investors makes the near-term performance of the share price quite unpredictable.

Therefore, I maintain a Hold rating until I see signs of improvements in China and a share price correction, ideally accompanied by insider buying activity.