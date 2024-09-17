XFLT: Why I'm Growing Less Wary Of This 14.68% Distribution (Rating Upgrade)

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.23K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • XFLT's interest costs are increasing, but not as much as anticipated.
  • Asset allocation includes high-yielding CLO equity.
  • Premium valuation likely partly driven by this unique exposure.
  • XFLT's premium is more justified within the current CEF-universe.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

In previous articles where I discussed the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) I've been a bit skeptical about the forward potential. Since my last article, dating back to June 24', XFLT lagged the

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.23K Followers
Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XFLT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on XFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News