Andrii Dodonov

In previous articles where I discussed the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) I've been a bit skeptical about the forward potential. Since my last article, dating back to June 24', XFLT lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) by around ~6% and underperformed the U.S. 10-year by around the same magnitude. This gave me hope, the fund now traded at a level where I can more easily get behind it. However, after updating my analysis, I prefer to sell or pass here notwithstanding the attractive 14.8% distribution rate. I'll get into why it seems unlikely to be sustainable later.

In my first article on XFLT, I addressed a few concerns I have. 1) I don't particularly love the concept of using a levered fund to invest in safe assets (that have been levered up). If you lever safe things up enough, everything becomes risky at some point. 2) Although this fund gives access to private credit and CLO's which are hard to access asset classes for smaller investors, the fees charged are quite substantial. 3) Interest paid to obtain leverage has historically been obtained at favorable rates that aren't available going forward.

One important data point is the fund raised new funding at 6.95%. Given my concern around the cost of funding here, I was quite impressed the rate paid on its preferreds moved from 6.5% to only 6.95% while there's been a massive change in rates.

However, the new 6.95% funding isn't on a perpetual but has a maturity date that's only a few years out (29'). It is also a convertible, giving the purchaser various options to convert when it is opportune to do so (this is somewhat disadvantageous to fund owners). Finally, the purchasers acquired the preferreds at a small discount of $23.25. This allows the purchases to make another ~7.5% by maturity. You could view it as adding well over 1% to the funding cost. Still, this isn't as bad as I expected it could be. With interest rates now expected to move down, this also helps to alleviate funding costs.

The fund now trades at a premium of 2.68%. That's unusual because mostly CEFs trade at a discount to net asset value.

Data by YCharts

When I think about the closed-end fund environment, discounts are generally narrower compared to previous write-ups. XFLT's premium has eroded. Relatively speaking, XFLT is definitely becoming more attractive. The premium to net asset value is hard to explain, but historically the fund had a fixed wind-up date, which helps to prevent deep discounts. Another reason is the asset class being otherwise hard to access. The high distribution rates also help, of course, although it is not unique to this fund.

XFLT's asset allocation looks like this:

Asset allocation (% as of 7/31/2024)

45.07% Senior Secured First Lien 34.49% CLO Equity 12.55% CLO Debt 2.36% High Yield 0.83% Secured Second Lien 0.10% Common Stock 4.59% Cash & Equivalents Click to enlarge

Senior secured CEFs, XFLTs largest allocation, on average, trade at a discount to net asset value of around 0.68%.

XFLT's second-largest allocation is to CLO equity, and likely the primary driver of the high distributions the fund is paying out.

CLO equity is not a segment of CEFs that I can easily look up. Yet, I thought it could be helpful to look into the premia/discounts specifically for CLO equity funds. As far as I know, there are only a limited number of U.S. public vehicles that offer exposure, but these appear to be trading at premia across the board:

Data by YCharts

That's encouraging and confirms the premium of this fund is likely at least in part driven by the lack of access. The other side of that coin is that increased access (if the asset class grows) likely also means the premium erodes.

I'm still a bit skeptical given the latest funding cost data, management fees, interest rates and the current asset allocation, the 14.68% distribution is sustainable over the long run. The change from a wind-up fund towards the perpetual model also argues against a premium to net-asset value. At the same time, the fund trades only slightly rich to the average for senior-secured CEFs, and it actually trades at a discount to CLO-equity CEFs. Given the interest rate data isn't as bad as I expected it to be, the fund's premium came down and similar CEFs average observable premia I'm updating my rating from sell to hold.