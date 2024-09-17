SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

I’m not gonna lie. My Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) investment has been a spicy meatball since I bought it back in January of 2022. Right on schedule, it seems that the market decided to drive the shares lower. Immediately after I bought it, the shares collapsed in price, and were down about 51% when I revisited the name again 10 months later. I added to my position in November of 2022. Thankfully, the shares have rallied, and are up 147% from that time, and have returned about 19% from January 2022, against a gain of about 21.5% for the S&P 500. I don’t want to draw any general conclusions from this episode. In my experience, though, I’ve learned that when you buy things that are relatively cheap, the probability that things will eventually work out pretty well is pretty high. I should also point out that about 15% of the 19% return I’ve enjoyed since 2022 has come from dividends. So, a company paying reliable dividends over years papers over many capital sins.

Today I want to work out whether or not it makes sense to buy more, hold, or sell and apply the capital elsewhere. I’ll make this determination by looking at the latest financial results and by looking at the valuation. If there is relatively cheap growth here, I’ll certainly add to my position.

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I offer a “thesis statement” near the beginning of each of my articles. This is where I give you the “gist” of my thinking on a given stock so you get the high points and can get out before you’re splashed with too much “Doyle mojo.” You’re welcome. So, I’ll be adding 1,000 shares to my investment today as a speculative investment. The shares are very inexpensively priced by any measure that I use to judge such things, and the financials of the company have improved massively. I may regret this, but, again, the lower you pay for $1 of future sales etc., the higher will be your eventual return. I consider this to be as close to a law in finance as you can get, so I’m willing to buy based on it. I may regret it over the relatively short term, but I think over the mid to longer timeframe, things will work out well.

Financial Snapshot

Although the company remains unprofitable, there are some significant bright spots that fill me with some optimism. For instance, the capital structure has improved massively over the past seven years. Specifically, long-term debt is down about 40% over that time span, which is fairly impressive for a company whose revenue was actually lower in 2023 than it was in 2018.

Additionally, although the most recent revenue figures were only about .8% higher than it was this time last year, the net loss is about 81% lower. The lion’s share of the reason for this is the absence of the $118.6 million goodwill impairment that affected last year’s income statement, but the company demonstrated disciplined cost control on multiple fronts, though. For instance, the SG&A expense was down about 6%, R&D was down about 10.5%, and cost of equipment sales was down about 9.25% relative to the same period a year ago.

So, I think this is a company that still has financial “hair” on it, but it’s moving in the right direction in my view. Given that, I’m willing to at least hold my position, and potentially add to it if the valuation is reasonable enough.

Pitney Bowes Financials (Pitney Bowes investor relations)

Valuation

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If you buy X, you are, by definition, eschewing a host of Ys. For my part, I want my "Xs" to be a combination of cheap stock in a company that's growing rather quickly. I should also suggest that I consider the cheapness of the stock to be more important than the growth characteristics of the company. This is why I’m comfortable buying a company like Pitney Bowes. Anyway, what I want to see is a company trading at a relative discount to both the overall market and its own history.

On that basis, shares of Pitney Bowes actually look relatively cheaply priced, per the following. The market is paying ~$.37 for $1 of sales, which is very near the bottom end of the range for the firm.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Stephen Penman, particularly his book "Accounting for Value." One of the most interesting ideas expressed in this book is that the stock price itself has some interesting information embedded within it, including the market's "thoughts" about a given company's future. We do this by applying some high school algebra to work out the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The greater the expectations, the more risky the investment. According to this approach, the market currently "thinks" that Pitney Bowes will actually grow at a rate of negative 2.7% from current levels. In my view, that is an incredibly pessimistic forecast, especially in light of recent improvements.