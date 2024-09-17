RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a business development company [BDC] focused on debt investments with a portfolio of around $1.6 billion spread across more than 180 portfolio companies. In recent quarters, the BDC has witnessed a sustained improvement in its net asset value [NAV] per share and has consistently reported net investment income [NII] well in excess of its $0.42 regular quarterly distribution. The BDC currently offers a highly attractive forward dividend yield of 9.64% which rises to almost 12% if special distributions were to be factored in.

The Portfolio

In recent quarters, there has been growing concern over a potential uptick in non-accruals as BDCs and the risk of a general deterioration in portfolio quality at most debt-focused BDCs. In May this year, Fitch indicated that it expects BDCs to witness a rise in credit-related challenges in 2024. According to Fitch, these challenges are reflected in increasing paid-in-kind income and further reductions in the value of BDC investments, both of which point to potential credit problems and subsequent pressure on net investment income. Several BDCs that I have covered in the past, including BDCs such as Trinity Capital (TRIN), did indeed report some weakening in portfolio quality during this year. This then makes it important to consider portfolio quality at any BDC an investor considers and the likelihood of increased non-accruals.

Like most major BDCs, Crescent Capital reports on the average risk weighting of its portfolio, which could be a useful early indicator of potential credit headwinds to BDC investors. As can be seen from the chart below, the bulk of Crescent Capital's portfolio is currently risk graded at level 2. The BDC assigns a risk level of 2 to a debt investment when the risk is comparable to that at the time of origination or acquisition. The investment is typically performing as anticipated, with the risks related to recovering the investment cost being neutral to favourable compared to when it was first originated or acquired. New investments are generally rated 2 upon origination or acquisition. What this effectively means is that the majority of CCAP's portfolio is performing in line with management's initial expectations.

Author created based on data from company filings

There is only a small percentage of the BDC's overall portfolio that is rated at the two highest risk levels, with 0.6% rated as a 4 and 0.2% of the portfolio rated as a 5. Investments with a risk rating of 5 are already placed on non-accrual status while a level 4 risk rating is assigned to investments that are performing significantly below management's expectations, where the risks associated with recovering the investment cost have substantially increased since origination or acquisition. For debt investments, this may involve borrowers being non-compliant with debt covenants and loan payments being overdue, though typically not more than 180 days past due. Debt investments rated at level 4 are strongly considered for non-accrual status. Given this definition, it effectively means that only 0.8% of CCAP's portfolio is at non-accrual status or at risk of becoming non-accrual investments in the near term.

Importantly, the low percentage of the overall portfolio rated at these higher risk levels has remained fairly consistent in the past two quarters. In fact, the percentage of the portfolio rated at levels 4 and 5 has decreased from around 2% of the overall portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024 to the current 0.6% where it has effectively remained since the first quarter of this year. Given these dynamics, I do not currently foresee any major concerns in respect of CCAP's portfolio in the near future.

Net Investment Income And The Safety Of The Dividend

In its most recent earnings report, CCAP reported NII of around $0.59 per share compared to an ordinary quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share (representing a $0.01 per share increase from the previous quarter). This provides the BDC with a comfortable NII coverage ratio of around 140.48% for the second quarter of 2024. When factoring in the supplemental dividend, the BDC still sees a comfortable NII coverage ratio of 115.69%, making a dividend cut highly unlikely in the near future.

Author created based on data from BDCUniverse

CCAP's 1-year average NII coverage ratio also exceeds 145% and sees the BDC having the highest 1-year average NII coverage ratio of the major BDCs considered in the peer comp chart above. With interest rates increasingly likely to be reduced in the coming months, BDCs such as CCAP with large floating rate portfolios are likely to witness a degree of NII contraction. Despite these realities, CCAP's comfortable dividend coverage ratio places it in a position where a dividend cut would not be necessary even if there is a decrease in NII.

Valuation

Crescent Capital currently trades at a nearly 10% discount to NAV. Although this is a lower discount to NAV than the BDC's 3-year average discount to NAV of around 19%, it is the second-lowest valuation of the major BDCs considered in the peer comp chart below.

Author created based on data from BDCUniverse

In my view, the re-rating of CCAP to a lower discount to NAV is justified given the BDC's strong performance in recent years. The BDC's consistent NAV growth may even justify trading at a premium to NAV in the near future, should management maintain the recent history of consistent NAV growth.

Conclusion And Takeaway

Given Crescent Capital's recent performance, solid NAV growth, and strong NII coverage, the BDC presents a compelling investment opportunity. With a portfolio largely performing in line with expectations, a very small portion of higher-risk investments, and a robust dividend yield of 9.64% (rising to nearly 12% with special distributions), CCAP stands out in the business development company (BDC) space.

The low percentage of non-accrual or high-risk assets, combined with consistent NII outperformance relative to its regular dividend, suggests a well-managed portfolio with carefully managed credit risks. Additionally, CCAP's current discount to NAV, while smaller than its historical average, reflects justified market confidence due to the BDC's consistent NAV growth. This strong performance and stability in portfolio quality position CCAP as a potential buy for income-focused investors, with the potential for further upside if management continues to deliver NAV growth and maintain dividend coverage.