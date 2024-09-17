Crescent Capital BDC: A Reliable Dividend Payer

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
580 Followers

Summary

  • Crescent Capital BDC boasts a robust portfolio with a low percentage of high-risk investments, ensuring solid NAV growth and consistent net investment income.
  • CCAP offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 9.64%, rising to nearly 12% with special distributions, supported by a strong NII coverage ratio.
  • Trading at a nearly 10% discount to NAV, Crescent Capital's valuation is justified by its consistent performance and potential for future NAV growth.

Growing Money - Chart In Rise - Finance Investment Concept

RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is a business development company [BDC] focused on debt investments with a portfolio of around $1.6 billion spread across more than 180 portfolio companies. In recent quarters, the BDC has witnessed a sustained improvement in its

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
580 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around selecting stocks with strong growth potential as well as stocks with stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News