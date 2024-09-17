StealthGas: Excellent Financials And Supporting Tailwinds
Summary
- StealthGas's fleet of 27 LPG carriers, with an average age of 10.3 years, is primarily employed under time charters, ensuring a stable revenue backlog.
- GASS reported impressive 2Q24 results, with a 14% YoY revenue increase and 146% YoY net income growth. In 1H24, GASS repurchased 3.9 million shares, resulting in a 7.13% buyback yield.
- The company keeps its balance sheet in shape. As of September 2024, the company reported 18.1% total debt/equity, $71.4 million cash, and $131 million total liabilities.
- GASS is a speculative idea with an excellent balance sheet, profitable business, and regular buybacks sold at a 58% discount to NAV.
