Followers and readers of my Seeking Alpha articles on portfolio management know that I advise investors to construct a well-diversified portfolio built on a foundation of a high-quality, low-cost S&P 500 fund. That is because research shows the vast majority
DIA: The DJIA Hits New All-Time High
Summary
- I advise constructing a diversified portfolio with a foundation in a high-quality, low-cost S&P 500 fund, supplemented by exposure to major market indexes like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust.
- The DIA ETF, despite trailing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 YTD, offers a decently diversified portfolio with significant exposure to financials and consumer spending.
- The DIA ETF has a solid long-term performance but has lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 due to lower tech exposure and Boeing's terrible performance.
- Risks include global macroeconomic factors and interest rate fluctuations, but potential rate cuts could benefit the DIA ETF due to its exposure to the financial sector and consumer spending.
