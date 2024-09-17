carlofranco

Tupperware (TUP) reportedly to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. (00:25) New Amazon (AMZN) plan: Workers in the office five days a week, leaner management. (01:24) UAW files complaint against Stellantis (STLA) for violating terms of 2023 contract.

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the plans that the company is planning to enter court protection after breach of debt terms, and enlisted legal and financial advisers, the report said, quoting people who knew confidential information but requested anonymity.

The report said bankruptcy preparations come after protracted negotiations between the company and lenders over how to manage its +$700M debt.

The lenders agreed this year to give it some breathing room on the violated loan terms, but Tupperware's business continued to deteriorate. The plans aren’t final and could change, the report said.

TUP's all-time high closing price was $72.31 on Dec. 23 in 2013. TUP traded in the $30s range less than four years ago.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expects workers to return to the pre-pandemic setup of being in the office five days a week.

CEO Andy Jassy told employees in a letter, "We've observed that it's easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another.”

There are exceptions such as, “If you or your child were sick, if you had some sort of house emergency, if you were on the road seeing customers or partners, if you needed a day or two to finish coding in a more isolated environment, people worked remotely. This was understood, and will be moving forward as well. But, before the pandemic, it was not a given that folks could work remotely two days a week, and that will also be true moving forward—our expectation is that people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances (like the ones mentioned above) or if you already have a Remote Work Exception approved through your s-team leader."

The Seattle-based company also said teams are being asked to organize to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of Q1 2025. Having fewer managers is seen removing layers and flattening organizations more than they are today.

The United Auto Workers Union has filed federal labor charges against Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union says Stellantis is not honoring commitments that were part of the 2023 collective bargaining agreement and has refused to provide information about plans to move manufacturing out of the U.S.

Detroit’s Big 3 Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) agreed to UAW terms to end an unprecedented strike. The terms included significant pay hikes, improved retirement contributions, and for Stellantis (STLA) in particular, a commitment to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit and reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

But plagued by high inventory, declining sales, and a lucrative UAW contract that hiked pay for autoworkers by at least 25%, the company is struggling to trim costs, first through company-wide layoffs, and now with plans to move production of the Durango to Windsor, Canada and keep Belvidere shuttered.

“The Company has informed the Union that it will not launch the Belvidere Consolidated Mopar Mega Hub in 2024, it will not begin stamping operations for the Belvidere Mega Hub in 2025 and it will not begin production of a midsize truck in Belvidere in 2027. The Company’s failure to honor its commitments in the U.S. Investment letter is a serious concern to all bargaining unit members,” the UAW statement said, demanding that Stellantis (STLA) rescind its decision and immediately plan for and fund the reopening of the Belvidere facility. Failure to do so could initiate another strike against the company.

“The company confirms it has notified the UAW that plans for Belvidere will be delayed, but firmly stands by its commitment," Stellantis said in a statement.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.5% at $69/barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.4% at $58,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.7% and the DAX is up 0.7%. The market in China was closed for a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares rose nearly 3% after UBS upgraded the software maker to a Buy rating, citing increased revenue growth visibility.

On today’s economic calendar:

FOMC Meeting

8:30 am Retail Sales

10:00 am Business Inventories

10:00 am Housing Market Index

