IVE: U.S. Value Stocks Are Undervalued With An IRR Potential Of 9%

Sep. 17, 2024 7:57 AM ETiShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.67K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • iShares S&P 500 Value ETF invests in undervalued large U.S. companies, with a balanced sector allocation and low portfolio concentration.
  • The fund's current valuation suggests a headline IRR potential of approximately 9%, indicating it is undervalued and worth holding.
  • IVE is suitable for risk-averse investors, offering an affordable expense ratio of 0.18% and a diversified portfolio of 438 holdings.
  • While IVE may not substantially outperform the market, it provides some potential for a more stable (and yet still decent) return profile.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Introduction

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is an exchange-traded fund which invests in large U.S. companies that are trading at apparently low valuations. More specifically, the fund seeks to replicate the S&P 500 Value Index

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.67K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News