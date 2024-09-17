When iShares launched its trio of bond buy-write funds in 2022, I was very excited, as the nature of bond price movements should theoretically equate to better returns over the long run. Selling covered calls is an options strategy that caps upside
LQDW: NAV Erosion And Unsustainable Distributions
Summary
- iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF has significantly underperformed its underlying asset, LQD, due to its covered call strategy.
- LQDW's unsustainable options strategy causes significant NAV erosion, making it a poor choice for long-term investors.
- NAV drops that are larger than the underlying asset show that LQDW's trades are frequently unprofitable. The fund barely holds its value, even with all distributions reinvested.
- Long-term income investors should consider holding LQD directly or alternative high-yielding covered call funds with less NAV erosion.
