Sold JEPI As QDPL Is Better For Income Generation

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Regular portfolio reviews are essential, especially for unique ETFs like JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF.
  • JEPI aims to deliver consistent monthly income and potential capital appreciation with a 7.3% forward yield, leveraging stock dividends and options premium.
  • QDPL targets 400% of the S&P 500 ordinary yield with a 5.7% forward yield, offering less volatile payouts compared to JEPI.
  • Investors must weigh the pros and cons of enhanced income ETFs versus fixed income/preferred stock ETFs/CEFs to determine the best strategy.
  • Even though I just switched, JEPI appears to be the safer choice for investors believing a market drop is soon.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Blank blue and white signs pointing in different directions

imagestock/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Reviewing one’s portfolio holdings should be done on a regular basis, with each investor deciding how often that should be. For ETFs, the more unique it is, the shorter the review cycle should be. The very popular

Read The Full Report on iREIT®+Hoya

iREIT®+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

iREIT+Hoya Features


This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
8.44K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital

The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QDPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News