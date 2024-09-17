British American Tobacco: Shares Still A Bargain After The Mid-Year Rally
Summary
- International dividend-achiever stocks are gaining traction, with Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF outperforming the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF since April.
- British American Tobacco stock is rated a buy due to its high yield, strong cash flow, and modest undervaluation despite recent gains.
- BTI's growth in next-generation nicotine products and stable EPS outlook support its valuation, even amid competitive and market risks.
- Technical analysis shows BTI's bullish momentum, with support at $36-$37.50 and resistance at $42-$43, indicating potential for further gains.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.