Blackbaud: Good Value As The Company Steps Up Buybacks, Improves Margins
Summary
- Blackbaud's expanded $500 million buyback program, representing 20% of its market cap, signals management's confidence in the company's undervaluation and future cash flows.
- The company's organic revenue growth, driven by price increases and redesigned renewal contracts, showcases strong execution despite a tough macro environment.
- Blackbaud's rising margin profile and strategic divestitures have consistently improved profitability, with Q2 pro forma operating margins reaching 30% and adjusted EBITDA up 15% y/y.
- Despite recent gains, Blackbaud's valuation remains decent. I'm maintaining a buy rating and a $91 price target, but get ready to lock in gains soon.
