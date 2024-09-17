One theme that is poised to come to the forefront in the next couple of days is going to be the central bank's expected interest rate cuts. The market has expected at least a 25 basis point rate cut
SCHD: An Anchor Of Stability
Summary
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates soon, potentially increasing market volatility, making the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF a stable investment option.
- SCHD has a strong performance history, delivering 13.4% annualized returns since inception, and offers stability through diversified investments in dividend-paying companies.
- The ETF's high diversification, with 103 investments and no single position over 4.6%, makes it a safe harbor during market turbulence.
- While SCHD's past performance is strong, it's not guaranteed; however, its diversification is valuable in uncertain times, making it a compelling choice for passive income investors.
