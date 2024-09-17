Despite a seemingly reasonable valuation, Stratasys Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SSYS) share price continues to fall on the back of declining revenue, ongoing losses, and an uncertain demand environment. Stratasys' second quarter results were poor, primarily due to weak system sales. This is being driven
Stratasys: Surviving The Slowdown
Summary
- Stratasys Ltd.'s financial performance continues to disappoint, and the company's share price remains under pressure as a result.
- Stratasys plans on cutting costs, including a 15% workforce reduction, and believes this will be sufficient to achieve EBITDA profitability.
- Stratasys has a solid balance sheet and is reducing cash burn, positioning it to weather the current downturn.
- While the near-term is likely to remain difficult, SSYS stock's valuation and the initiation of buybacks could result in solid returns when demand improves.
