BlackRock International Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24

2Q24 (not annualized) YTD (not annualized) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Years 10 Years Institutional (MUTF:MAILX) -1.33 2.04 7.63 -3.99 6.53 4.26 Investor A(Without Sales Charge) -1.42 1.88 7.35 -4.25 6.26 3.95 Investor A(With Sales Charge) -6.59 -3.47 1.71 -5.95 5.12 3.39 MSCI All Country World ex-U.S. 2 0.96 5.69 11.62 0.46 5.55 3.84 Click to enlarge

Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.78%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses(dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.66%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.12%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 0.91%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days' notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund's most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.65%; for Investor A shares: 0.90%. Click to enlarge

Commentary as of 06/30/24

The fund posted returns of-1.33% (Institutional shares) and-1.42% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024. The largest contributor to relative performance was the communication services sector. The health care sector performed well, while an underweight exposure to the real estate sector was also beneficial. The largest detractors were the financials, information technology, and consumer discretionary sectors. During the quarter, the fund purchased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), AstraZeneca (AZN), Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), Teck Resources (TECK), and Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY). We took profits on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), and sold the holdings in Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and BBVA in Europe. We exited Lojas Renner (OTCPK:LRENY) and B3 (OTCPK:BOLSY) in Brazil, as well as Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF).

Top 10 holdings (%)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) 6.71 Sony Group Corp (SONY) 5.69 Recruit Holdings (OTCPK:RCRRF) 5.27 Beiersdorf Ag (OTCPK:BDRFF) 5.27 Deutsche Telekom Ag (OTCQX:DTEGY) 4.79 Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) 4.66 MasterCard (MA) 4.59 ASML Holding (ASML) 4.41 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 4.20 TSMC (TSM) 4.10 Click to enlarge

Contributors

The largest contributors to relative performance were Recruit, Tencent, and Novo Nordisk. Recruit's share price increased due to strong results and its commitment to return more cash to shareholders. Tencent benefited from the release of its long-awaited Dungeon & Fighter mobile game, which became a top seller in China. Novo Nordisk continued its strong performance, buoyed by further favorable data for its blockbuster weight- loss drug, Wegovy.

Detractors

The largest detractors were Lojas Renner, TSMC, and XP. Brazilian retailers such as Lojas Renner were impacted by"stronger- for-longer" interest rates in the United States and the subsequent re-pricing of rates expectations in Brazil. An underweight holding in TSMC weighed on relative returns. The stock performed strongly as revenue rose, driven by improving market conditions, booming demand for AI chips, and a better product cycle outlook from leading customer Apple (AAPL). XP was affected by macroeconomic developments that led to weak performance.

Further insight

We have seen some disappointing economic data across international markets, such as declining new order numbers, while some"bellwether" have reported weakness. At the same time, input cost inflation has continued to normalize. This aligns with our expectation of global economic slowdown, though we do not foresee a recession. We continue to hold a focused portfolio with idiosyncratic earnings drivers to navigate this market environment.

Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock and bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market condi- tions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility. The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings. 1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details. 2 The market-capitalization-weighted Morgan Stanley Capital International(MSCI) All-Country World Index ex-U.S. is comprised of large- and mid-capitalization non-U.S. equities in developed and emerging markets. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. ©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners. Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA. Not FDIC Insured• May Lose Value• No Bank Guarantee 07/24- International Fund Click to enlarge

