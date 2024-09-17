Apple: Multiple Avenues For Revenue Growth, But Very Expensive (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 17, 2024 10:28 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock, AAPL:CA Stock14 Comments
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.53K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Apple's stock is in a tricky spot. There are multiple avenues for management to re-ignite growth after a long period of stagnation, but the valuation reflects this fact.
  • iPhone pricing, services pricing, and the potential to collect AI 'toll booth' fees should drive financials up and to the right over the medium term.
  • The valuation, at 9x sales, is at record highs, and buying here appears very risky.
  • Thus, our 'Hold' rating. If you'd like to buy or get involved, waiting for a dip seems like the move.

Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

Over the last year or so, we've put out 3 separate articles about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL):

In

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.53K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding top-notch, high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors. With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. Occasionally, we will also share exclusive options strategies to help you enhance your performance even further. Every piece of content we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News