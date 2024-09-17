Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is a business development company (BDC) that is filling the financing gap for companies struggling with collecting bank or public financing. The Company provides debt and equity financing to US-based businesses operating within
Fidus Investment: Is Mr Market Sleeping On This ~13% Yield?
Summary
- Fidus Investment is well-prepared for upcoming market volatility with a defensive portfolio and a higher proportion of fixed-rate debt investments.
- FDUS's dividend coverage is solid, with potential for growth and additional distributions, offering an attractive yield even in a worst-case scenario.
- The company's valuation is compelling, though it tends to trade at a discount to NAV, which could limit its growth prospects but presents an attractive entry point.
- Key risks include interest rate uncertainty, rising non-accruals, and challenges related to the cost of equity, but FDUS remains a solid risk-to-reward investment.
