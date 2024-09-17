BlackRock Natural Resources Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Galeanu Mihai

Average annual total returns (%) as of 6/30/24

2Q24 (not annualized) YTD (not annualized) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Years 10 Years Institutional (MUTF:MAGRX) 0.25 1.71 5.32 7.93 9.89 1.57 Investor A (Without Sales Charge) 0.24 1.61 5.10 7.64 9.58 1.30 Investor A (With Sales Charge) -5.03 -3.72 -0.42 5.73 8.41 0.75 Morningstar Natural Resources Category Avg. -2.43 0.23 4.22 4.26 10.17 4.19 Click to enlarge

Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 0.83%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.12%. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for current month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Click to enlarge

Commentary as of 06/30/24

The fund posted returns of 0.25% (Institutional shares) and 0.24% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024. The fund outperformed its benchmark during the quarter, driven by its exposures to the mining, energy, and agriculture sectors. The fund maintained overweight positions in the energy and mining sectors, and an underweight allocation to the agriculture sector. At quarter-end, 39.6% of the fund was invested in energy, 36.0% in mining, 22.8% in agriculture, and 1.6% was held in cash.

Top 10 holdings (%)

Shell Plc (SHEL) 8.43 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 6.56 BP 5.06 TotalEnergies SE (TTE) 3.83 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCPK:SMFTF) 3.71 Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) 3.52 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) 3.50 Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) 3.44 Nutrien Ltd (NTR) 3.44 Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLCNF) 3.41 Click to enlarge

Contributors

An overweight position in Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) was the main contributor to relative performance, supported by a strong rise in the aluminum spot price. An overweight allocation to gold and silver producer Wheaton Precious Metals was also beneficial. An overweight position in Shell contributed as the company announced the acquisition of liquefied natural gas trader Pavilion Energy, as it seeks to strengthen its grip on the market.

Detractors

An off-benchmark position in AGCO, an agricultural machinery manufacturer, was the main detractor, due to worsening farming economics and crop prices. An off-benchmark position in Canadian steel company Stelco (OTCPK:STZHF) also hampered relative returns, as the steel industry performed weakly due to margin compression. Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was another detractor, as refining margins normalized at lower levels.

Further insight

We see natural resources equities as an effective way to position portfolios for a world where inflationary pressures remain a feature. Central banks have raised interest rates to combat high inflation, but we see reasons why inflation may prove "sticky" over the coming years. While the macroeconomic backdrop is uncertain, we see strong, idiosyncratic factors supporting natural resources equity performance, and we believe there is lower cyclical risk for this sector than for broader equity markets.

Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock and bond values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Investments in natural resources industries can be affected by variations in commodities markets, weather, disease, embargoes, political and economic developments, taxes and other government regulations. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility. The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings. 1 The S&P Global Natural Resources Index includes 90 of the largest publicly-traded companies in natural resources and commodities businesses that meet specific investability requirements, offering investors diversified and investable equity exposure to agribusiness, energy, and metals & mining. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. ©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners. Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA. Not FDIC Insured • May Lose Value • No Bank Guarantee Click to enlarge

