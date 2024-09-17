IDU: After A Great Run, I'd Moderate Expectations (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 17, 2024 11:05 AM ETiShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Evaluating the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as a strong investment option due to its unique diversification and exposure to U.S. utilities and waste management companies.
  • IDU has outperformed the S&P 500 since Q1, validating my positive outlook on the Utilities sector and the fund's composition.
  • Valuations across the sector are above-average compared to their own trading history. This means "alpha" may be hard to come by going forward.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

A smiling Kazak eagle hunter sitting on his horse in the Altai Mountains

K Neville/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund "to track the investment

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.9K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience working in the Financial Services sector. I spent the first half of my life (and career) in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VPU, IDU, BUI, VOO, RSP, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IDU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IDU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News