Amphenol: Expanding AI Interconnect Market
Summary
- I reiterate a ‘Buy’ rating on Amphenol with a one-year target price of $72 per share, driven by strong growth in defense and auto markets.
- The $2.1 billion acquisition of CommScope’s Mobile Networks business is value-accretive, enhancing Amphenol's next-gen wireless networks portfolio with high-margin assets.
- Amphenol reported 11% organic revenue growth and 22% adjusted EPS growth, driven by significant demand for AI data center interconnect solutions.
- Amphenol's diversified market exposure and structural growth in interconnectivity solutions, particularly in AI, support a robust long-term growth outlook.
