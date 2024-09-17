Leverage In Real Estate Investing

Klaus Vedfelt

Leverage is one of the most misunderstood concepts in finance. Investors have a tendency to view debt on balance sheets as the sword of Damocles, hanging overhead by a single hair. Negative perceptions of leverage in real estate spawned in the Financial Crisis as dozens of REITs had to turn keys over to banks when debt overwhelmed them. Fear of leverage has persisted and to this day, low-debt REITs trade at substantial premiums over higher-debt REITs.

There is certainly truth to the idea that debt is risky, but viewing debt from a singular perspective has resulted in substantial mispricing. The lack of nuance in colloquial debt analysis missed the opportunity in higher leverage REITs, but also failed to spot substantial risk in lower leverage REITs.

This article will examine the underlying mechanics of leverage to better understand when it poses significant risk as well as identifying situations that might be less risky than trading multiples indicate.

Let me begin with 2 concrete examples, illustrating that magnitude of debt balance is not the main determinant of risk.

Vornado (VNO) versus NexPoint (NXRT)

Let us examine a 10-year window of time as it illustrates the folly of viewing magnitude of debt as the source of risk.

Vornado was a well-respected, low-debt, institutional-grade office REIT.

NexPoint Residential was a tiny, highly levered, and new to the public market apartment REIT.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

VNO’s debt to total capital was comfortably low and they got excellent interest rates with credit default swaps indicating their debt was trading less than 100 basis points over treasuries.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

VNO traded at a very high multiple, largely because of its stalwart balance sheet.

NexPoint, had a very high debt load with debt to total capital at close to 70%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

It was viewed as highly risky and traded at very low multiples.

In 2020, COVID shocked the market. While almost all stocks dropped, the knee-jerk reaction of the market was to sell highly levered stocks more. With its high leverage, NXRT got clobbered in March of 2020.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Vornado’s drop was much less pronounced.

The market was seemingly focused on magnitude of leverage and was ignoring underlying fundamentals. Over time, it became evident that NexPoint’s properties were performing very well while VNO’s properties were struggling.

It didn’t matter that NexPoint had tons of leverage because their cashflows were steady.

It didn’t matter that VNO had low leverage because its cashflows were falling and its property value collapsed.

NXRT ended up being a huge winner for investors while VNO has lost investor’s money for a decade straight. The moral of the story is that there is a lot more to debt analysis than simply looking at debt to capital, credit default swaps, or any of the other standard metrics. To fully appreciate why NexPoint’s large debt burden did not hurt them and why VNO’s did, one must understand the mechanics of leverage.

Leverage mechanics

There are 3 routes through which use of debt influences the returns of a company:

Carrying spread Breakpoints of distress Amplification of changes (positive and negative)

In normal circumstances the carrying spread of leverage will be positive, meaning the capital is producing more income than the cost of the debt. All else equal, a higher-leverage company should have higher earnings. This is primarily why companies use leverage and why it would generally be considered incorrect for a REIT to have no debt.

Earnings amplification must be weighed against breakpoints of distress of which the main ones are:

Covenants

Coverage

Liquidity

Covenants are specific to the underwriting of a given debt instrument, so the conditions which breach covenants will vary. Typical terms could be coverage ratios above a certain level and loan to value ratios with occasionally stricter restrictions like how much can be paid as dividends.

Interest expense coverage is an important metric for a REIT. Most analysts would look for at least 3X but in some cases 2X can still be quite healthy.

Liquidity can become impaired well before covenants are breached or interest expense fails to be covered. If capital markets sense a company is weak on coverage or covenants it will become impossible or prohibitively expensive to issue debt which further limits liquidity.

The above leverage mechanics are quite standard in finance and apply to most sectors, while amplification of changes to asset value is more specific to real estate. It is primarily this mechanic that made such a difference for NXRT versus Vornado.

Office asset values dropped significantly due to oversupply in combination with declining demand. Depending on location and quality, office values went down anywhere from 20% to 60%. This effect is amplified with respect to the rest of the capital stack.

For easy math, let’s say there is a 25% decline in asset value of a company with 50% debt and 50% equity. Assuming the market was pricing the company at net asset value, the debt to total capital would have been 50%.

In other words, for every $100 of asset value, the company has $50 of debt. Well, if asset values decline by 25% that $100 is down to $75 but the debt is still at $50 and equity would be down to $25.

So without issuing any debt, the company moves from 50% debt to capital to 66% debt to capital. Further, equity value would have declined by a full 50% even though asset value is only down 25%.

That is largely what happened to VNO. Note how its debt to enterprise value surges to 80% from just over 40%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That was not debt issuance. It was asset value decline amplified by leverage.

NXRT had more leverage going into the pandemic than Vornado, and it had to face similar annoyances such as tenants trying to get out of paying rent.

However, apartments were in a much healthier place fundamentally. Demand was rock solid and supply was at a healthy level. As such, apartment values held steady and even began to climb materially in the aftermath.

As apartment values increased, the value gains were amplified for the equity portion of the capital stack which is largely why NXRT had such strong returns over the past 10 years.

Essentially, leverage itself is not the source of risk. It merely amplifies other risks to companies. We can summarize it in 6 scenarios, in order of best to worst:

High leverage and strong fundamentals Low leverage and strong fundamentals High leverage and average fundamentals Low leverage and average fundamentals Low leverage and bad fundamentals High leverage and bad fundamentals

Note that in scenarios where fundamentals are standard or better, higher leverage outperforms low leverage. It is in the negative fundamental scenarios where leverage becomes dangerous.

So while high leverage can be a risk factor, I think the market is too myopically focused on the leverage metrics themselves and not putting enough emphasis on the interaction between leverage and fundamentals.

Today’s mispricing predicated on market misunderstanding of leverage

There are dozens of mispriced REITs at the moment, but here are a few where it seems the mispricing is related to leverage.

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) trades at a massive discount to peer industrial REITs with an AFFO multiple of 12.1X compared to the sector at 21X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

PLYM’s fundamentals have been excellent with strong organic growth, so I suspect the discount is related to PLYM having significantly higher leverage than the rest of the sector.

However, I don’t see higher leverage as being all that bad in this instance because industrial fundamentals are solidly positive with ongoing sources of new demand and supply largely in check. It (of course) is not risk free, but I see the most likely scenario as leverage amplifying asset value growth. PLYM looks a lot like NXRT circa 2015.

On the other side of the spectrum are the self-storage REITs. They are well known for their immaculate balance sheets and the market loves them for it. Every non-micro-cap self-storage REIT trades at 20X AFFO or higher.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

However, that clean balance sheet doesn’t do much in the face of bad fundamentals. I would urge self-storage investors to take a look at any of the real estate data reports from Yardi Matrix or Co-Star. These are some really bad fundamentals:

Falling occupancy

Falling street rental rates

New supply still being delivered

I believe asset values will decline materially and even with the modest amounts of leverage at the self-storage REITs, it is enough to amplify the losses.

The self-storage sector looks quite a bit like Vornado circa 2015.

The bottom line

Leverage matters and a clean balance sheet is a good thing, but fundamentals trump everything else.