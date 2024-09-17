VNQI: International REITs May Play Catch-Up To U.S. Peers
Summary
- The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF invests in global real estate stocks, mainly in the Pacific (49.3% of net assets), Europe (25.7%), and Emerging markets (20.2%).
- So far in 2024, the VNQI has lagged its US-focused peer, the VNQ, resulting in both ETFs trading at similar dividend yields.
- I think VNQI offers a higher total return potential as overseas currencies should appreciate driven by interest rate differentials, resulting in larger capital gains.
- VNQI has ~21.73% concentration in its top ten holdings, offering better diversification relative to VNQ across both individual companies and economies.
- Key risks to consider include an uncertain relationship between interest rate differentials and currency exchange rates, as well as a smaller capitalization tilt observed at VNQI.
