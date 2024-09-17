Anheuser-Busch (BUD) went through a devastating three-year, 68% decline between 2017 and 2020, from $125 down to a low of $35. For the last four years, it's been struggling, oscillating in a narrow price band from $45 to $65. But the stock appears
After A Seven-Year Decline, Anheuser-Busch InBev Finally Shows Signs Of Life (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Anheuser-Busch's stock has shown a strong basing pattern, suggesting a potential breakout, with a price target of $80 by year-end.
- Investor sentiment is extremely bearish, often a precursor to price increases, indicating a potential intermediate-term price rise for BUD.
- Decreasing volatility, as shown by Bollinger bands, supports a gradual and sustainable price increase for Anheuser-Busch.
- Long-term RSI indicates a positive change in price trend, reinforcing the forecast of an upward trend and a price target of $80.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.