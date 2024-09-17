The beginning of the end for the current run of peak yields looks set to start tomorrow (Wed., Sep. 18) as the Federal Reserve is expected to roll out its first interest rate cut. On the eve of regime shift it’s timely to
Desperately Seeking Yield: September 17, 2024
Summary
- The beginning of the end for the current run of peak yields looks set to start tomorrow.
- The average yield for global assets is 3.84%, which is only fractionally below the rate in our previous update in late-April.
- 2-year and 10-year Notes are now yielding slightly less than the average risk asset for global markets.
