Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) JPMorgan 15th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference (Transcript)

Good morning, everyone. I'm Andrea Teixeira, I lead the coverage for U.S. Household and Personal Care, including Beauty, including Colgate, as well as beverages for JPMorgan Equity Research.

It's my pleasure and my honor to have, I would say, friends with me. Maria Paula Capuzzo, who is the head. She leads -- she's the President of Africa/Eurasia and the Middle West for Colgate with extensive experience all over the world as well John Faucher, who I've known for 20 years, who leads M&A and Investor Relations at Colgate.

I'm just going to start with you, Maria Paula, with the innovation as you've been -- your CEO, Noel Wallace, has spoken very deeply about how innovation has been at the core of Colgate's transformation process and making breakthrough and transformation and innovation for impacting the business across the globe. Can you comment about your experience on that?

Maria Paula Capuzzo

Yes, absolutely. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here with you, and thank Andrea for the invite. I think back in 2019 as the first Noel's CAGNY, I had the pleasure to be with him. And at that time, as head and innovation for Latin America and one of the focus areas that we discussed was innovation and the changes that we intended to do there.

But more importantly, Noel reinforced at that time our focus on driving organic growth and accelerating the growth of the company, innovation being a core pillar to that. Over these years, we have seen Colgate set changed the profile of our innovation to