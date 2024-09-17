BlackRock Unconstrained Equity Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average annual total returns(%) as of 6/30/24
|
2Q24 (not annualized)
|
YTD(not annualized)
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Institutional
|
-0.48
|
11.32
|
18.23
|
7.85
|
13.88
|
9.96
|
Investor A (Without Sales Charge)
|
-0.62
|
11.06
|
17.90
|
7.56
|
13.56
|
9.67
|
Investor A (With Sales Charge)
|
-5.84
|
5.23
|
11.71
|
5.65
|
12.35
|
9.08
|
Morningstar Global Large-Stock Growth Category Avg.
|
1.44
|
10.97
|
17.49
|
1.16
|
10.51
|
9.38
|
MSCI World
|
2.63
|
11.75
|
20.19
|
6.86
|
11.78
|
9.16
|
The fund’s annual total returns prior to October 15, 2012, reflect a different investment strategy.
Expenses for Institutional shares: Total 1.12%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses (dividend expense, interest expense, acquired fund fees and expenses and certain other fund expenses) 0.95%. For Investor A shares: Total 1.34%; Net, Including Investment Related Expenses 1.20%. Institutional and Investor A shares have contractual waivers with an end date of 06/30/2025 terminable upon 90 days notice. For certain share classes, BlackRock may voluntarily agree to waive certain fees and expenses in which the adviser may discontinue at any time without notice. Expenses stated as of the fund’s most recent prospectus. Data represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. All returns assume reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Refer to Investment Management & Financial Services | BlackRock for most recent month-end performance. Investment returns reflect total fund operating expenses, net of all fees, waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index. Share classes have different sales charges, fees and other features. Returns with sales charge reflect deduction of current maximum initial sales charge of 5.25% for Investor A shares. Institutional shares have no front- or back-end load. Institutional shares have limited availability and may be purchased at various minimums. See prospectus for details. Net Expenses Excluding Investment Related Expenses for Institutional shares: 0.95%; for Investor A shares: 1.20%.
Commentary as of 06/30/24
- The fund posted returns of -0.48% (Institutional shares) and -0.62% (Investor A shares, without sales charge) for the second quarter of 2024.
- The fund lagged the market during the quarter. In absolute terms, consumer cyclicals was the most challenging area, while industrial cyclicals performed strongly.
- We made no new additions or divestments. We continue to concentrate our capital in high-quality businesses that we believe can sustain compelling returns over long periods. In our view, a concentrated portfolio, able to tap into the leaders and avoid the laggards, will yield attractive long-term outcomes for investors.
|
★★★★ Morningstar Overall TM
Institutional shares rated against 321 Global Large-Stock Growth Funds, as of 6/30/24, based on risk-adjusted total return. Ratings are determined monthly and subject to change. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.††
Top 10 holdings(%)
|
Microsoft (MSFT)
|
9.83
|
ASML Holding (ASML)
|
9.76
|
Novo Nordisk (NVO)
|
9.70
|
Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
|
6.48
|
Alphabet (GOOG)
|
4.99
|
Meta Platforms Inc (META)
|
4.91
|
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
|
4.83
|
S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
|
4.76
|
MasterCard (MA)
|
4.61
|Ferrari Nv (RACE)
|4.60
Detractors
Novo Nordisk was the fund’s top contributor as it raised full-year guidance. In addition to the well-publicized weight-loss opportunity, the company’s diabetes care franchise has won market share and, in our view, had a significant runway for growth. Elsewhere, a holding in Intuitive Surgical performed well. In January, Intuitive confirmed its new robot, the Da Vinci 5, and in May provided plans for the rollout. We expected the new system to fuel strong earnings growth.
Contributors
Artificial intelligence trends continued to dominate the market. Nvidia showed the scale of investment in the industry when it reported its results. Sales growth was the strongest of any “mega cap” (262% year-on-year). Not owning the shares weighed on relative performance. Luxury goods positions, most notably LVMH, also hampered relative returns. There has been a cyclical slowdown in the luxury goods market following a period of exceptional growth. This did not give us cause for concern in our long-term view of the company.
Investment approach
The fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. The fund has no geographic limits on where it may invest. In addition to investing in foreign securities, the fund actively manages its exposure to foreign currencies through the use of forward currency contracts and other currency derivatives.
Further insight
While the overall economy remains resilient, the prolonged high interest rate environment is driving some industry-specific slowdowns. These are not to be feared for the long-term investor–cyclical issues typically play through over the course of a few years. A far greater risk, in our eyes, is attempting to time the onset, duration, and recovery of such periods. The potential to “buy high– sell low” is a perennial one that risks locking in losses that, had a long-term view been taken, could have been avoided. This is why we take a long-term investment approach that allows fundamentals to be rewarded over time.
|
Important Risks: The fund is actively managed and its characteristics will vary. Holdings shown should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions. International investing involves special risks including, but not limited to political risks, currency fluctuations, illiquidity and volatility. These risks may be heightened for investments in emerging markets. Short-selling entails special risks. If the fund makes short sales in securities that increase in value, the fund will lose value. Any loss on short positions may or may not be offset by investing short-sale proceeds in other investments. The fund may use derivatives to hedge its investments or to seek to enhance returns. Derivatives entail risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and increase volatility.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund’s portfolio management team as of June 30, 2024, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy.
BlackRock provides compensation in connection with obtaining or using third-party ratings and rankings.
1 Class R shares are sold to a limited group of investors, including certain retirement plans. See prospectus for details.†† The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The fund was rated against the following numbers of U.S.-domiciled Global Large-Stock Growth funds over the following time periods:321 in the last 3 years, 277 in the last 5 years and 188 in the last 10 years. With respect to these Global Large-Stock Growth funds, the fund received a Morningstar Rating of 5, 4 and 3 stars for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively. Other classes may have different performance characteristics.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the fund and are available, along with information on other BlackRock funds, by calling 800-882-0052 or from your financial professional. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
©2024 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BLACKROCK is a trademark of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.
Prepared by BlackRock Investments, LLC, member FINRA.
Not FDIC Insured• May Lose Value• No Bank Guarantee
07/24— Unconstrained Equity Fund
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This post originally appeared on BlackRock.