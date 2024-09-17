Resilient U.S. Retail Sales Suggests Fed Decision Will Be A Coin Toss

Summary

  • Despite some better data of late, financial markets are gunning for a 50bp rate cut from the Fed tomorrow.
  • We certainly agree there is a strong case for the Fed to move policy to neutral quickly and expect Chair Powell to make the case for a 50bp cut,  but the issue is whether the other FOMC members are as certain.
  • There will be large pockets of resistance.

By James Knightley

Mixed newsflow makes the Fed decision a close call

US retail sales in August were stronger than anticipated, rising by 0.1% month-on-month versus the -0.2% consensus, while July's growth rate was revised up to 1.1% from the initial 1% reported. The control group, which

