One of my top phrases to summarize how I think about investing after 30 years of doing it professionally is this: the stock market (let's assume for this article the S&P 500 (SP500) index) always has a chance
IVV And The S&P 500: How Bad Could It Get?
Summary
- The IVV ETF and the S&P 500 index can always go up in price, but what differs at any time is how much risk is inherent in doing so.
- As of this writing, that risk level is abnormally high for several different reasons cited in the article.
- I am proactive at times like this, not settling for S&P 500-tracking exposure and being both tactical and focused away from mega-cap stocks.
- There will be a good time to buy and hold IVV and other funds like it. That time is not now. The risk of a major loss is too high for me.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SP500 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
As noted in this and many other articles, I regularly own puts and calls, not on IVV (which has a less liquid options market than SPY and other securities), but on S&P 500 and Nasdaq related ETFs and indexes.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.