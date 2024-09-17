IVV And The S&P 500: How Bad Could It Get?

Sep. 17, 2024 12:38 PM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)SP500, SPY, VOO, SPX
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
5.15K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The IVV ETF and the S&P 500 index can always go up in price, but what differs at any time is how much risk is inherent in doing so.
  • As of this writing, that risk level is abnormally high for several different reasons cited in the article.
  • I am proactive at times like this, not settling for S&P 500-tracking exposure and being both tactical and focused away from mega-cap stocks.
  • There will be a good time to buy and hold IVV and other funds like it. That time is not now. The risk of a major loss is too high for me.

Thumb up one thumb down

PM Images

One of my top phrases to summarize how I think about investing after 30 years of doing it professionally is this: the stock market (let's assume for this article the S&P 500 (SP500) index) always has a chance

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
5.15K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SP500 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As noted in this and many other articles, I regularly own puts and calls, not on IVV (which has a less liquid options market than SPY and other securities), but on S&P 500 and Nasdaq related ETFs and indexes.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IVV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News