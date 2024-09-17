Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Management presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference September 17, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Susie Lisa - SVP, IR

Manisha Pai - Executive Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Olivia Brayer

Joining us this morning at our Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. Really excited to have another year of it. My name is Olivia Brayer. I'm a senior Biotech Analyst here at Cantor. And we're really excited to have the Vertex IR team with us. We have Susie Lisa who is Senior Vice President, and Manisha Pai, who's Executive Director of IR. Thank you guys so much for being here.

Susie Lisa

Thanks, Olivia. Thanks for having us.

Olivia Brayer

Yeah, of course. Well, just to kick it off, I think everyone in this room is very familiar with the Vertex story. So, maybe just give us a sense of the state of Vertex today and the direction that the company's heading.

Susie Lisa

Sure, and thanks again for having us. I'll start there. I think it continues to be a really exciting time at Vertex with a lot of strong momentum. Maybe to start with our commercial execution in CF, where we reported just last quarter -- last month, excuse me, and our Q2 results were very strong across the board, and we raised guidance by $100 million. So, now we're calling for $10.65 billion to $10.85 billion in total product revenues, that's 9% growth at the midpoint. So continued strong performance in CF. And then two, I think as we continue to execute commercially in CF and then adding in CASGEVY, where we're providing early metrics on ATCs that we've authorized as well as patient cell collections, good progress there. And we're really excited for continuing this new era of commercial diversification with the announcement that we had submitted and had two NDA filings accepted. And both are under priority review. So one is our vanzacaftor triple, with a