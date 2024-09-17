Nuvalent: NSCLC Program Now Lends Credibility Towards 2025 Pivotal Data Releases

Sep. 17, 2024 1:20 PM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) StockRHHBY, RHHBF, RHHVF
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(18min)

Summary

  • Nuvalent, Inc. achieved positive data from the phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 study, using NVL-655 for the treatment of patients with ALK-mutant NSCLC.
  • Positive data was achieved from the phase 1/2 ARROS-1 study, using zidesamtinib for the treatment of patients with ROS-1 mutant NSCLC.
  • The global non-small cell lung cancer market size is projected to reach $36.9 billion by 2031; 3% to 5% are ALK-positive and then 1% to 3% are ROS-1 positive.
  • Shareholders can still benefit from potential gains because pivotal results from both the phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 and ARROS-1 studies are expected to be released in 2025.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Biotech Analysis Central. Learn More »

Modern Factory: Industrial Engineer Working on Desktop Computer in Clean Sterile Coveralls. Scientist Using a Microscope, Developing Advanced Solutions for High Tech Medical Vaccine and Gene Research

gorodenkoff

The last time I wrote about Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) it was regarding a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nuvalent: Pivotal NSCLC Programs Progressing With Additional Data In 2024.” In the article, I noted that the

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.77K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NUVL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NUVL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NUVL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News