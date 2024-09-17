HDUS: Factor-Enhanced Large Cap Blend Fund Fails To Stand Out
Summary
- HDUS seeks to enhance a broad market Index of approximately 1,000 U.S. securities by emphasizing risk, value, momentum, and quality. It has $120 million in assets and a 0.19% ER.
- My analysis revealed only minor advantages in risk and momentum over broad-based ETFs like SPY and IWB. Unfortunately, I found no advantage in quality.
- Instead, HDUS could benefit from a 20.76x forward P/E that's about two points cheaper than its benchmark. I found similar discounts on other metrics like EV-EBITDA and EV-Sales.
- There's nothing necessarily wrong with these "value light" strategies, as they should slightly outperform in a value rotation. However, HDUS also sacrifices growth, so there's really nothing special here.
- As a result, I've assigned HDUS a "hold" rating, with a fundamental analysis comparing it with SPY, IWB, JQUA, and FFLC to follow.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
