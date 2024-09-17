Kingfisher plc (KGFHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kingfisher plc (OTCQX:KGFHF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call September 17, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Garnier - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Bernard Bot - Chief Financial Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Ami Galla - Citi

Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas

Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Izabel Dobreva - Morgan Stanley

Georgina Johanan - J.P. Morgan

Matthew Clements - Barclays

Kate Calvert - Investec

Grace Gilberg - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Kingfisher plc's Half Year 2024 to 2025 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind all participants this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Thierry Garnier to start the presentation.

Thierry Garnier

Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half-year results presentation. Before we begin, I would like to extend my thanks to all our teams across Kingfisher for their continued hard work and focus on achieving our goals. Although we have seen challenges in our market for the last 2 years, they continue to work hard to provide an outstanding proposition to our customers. I'm really proud to be part of the team.

To Slide 2 and the agenda for this morning, I will begin with an overview of our key messages and financial highlights. I will then pass over to Bernard, who will cover the financial performance in more detail together with our outlook and guidance. I will then provide an update on our strategy and the progress being made in France before we open up to Q&A.

So, turning to our key messages on Slide 3. I've said before, our key objective this year is to focus on what we can control. That means growing market share, managing our gross margin with discipline, controlling our cost and cash, and continuing to deliver