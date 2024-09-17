Qurate Retail: Value Stock In Retail's Forgotten Corner

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.54K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Qurate Retail, Inc. offers a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, trading at a forward P/E ratio of 0.5x, with signs of revenue stabilization and positive cash flows.
  • Despite past GAAP losses due to non-cash impairments, Qurate's core business remains profitable, generating positive adjusted net income and free cash flow.
  • The company's debt is manageable, with leverage ratios stabilizing, and interest expenses covered by adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow.
  • The preferred shares, QRTEP, provide a 29% yield to maturity, trading at 40 cents on the dollar, with mandatory redemption in 2031, offering both income and capital appreciation.

Saleswomen marketing dress

simonkr

Investment Thesis

This is a vulture-investing investment opportunity for high-risk, high-reward investors. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is one of the top TV shopping providers, operating several channels (QVC, QVC2, HSN, HSN2) across the globe, in addition to digital streaming services found on the

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.54K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QRTEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QRTEA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QRTEA
--
QRTEB
--
QRTEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News