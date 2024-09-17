Shares of the Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, surging over 50%. Performance has been more volatile lately with the stock reacting negatively to Q2 results last month, though those losses have
Reinsurance Group of America's Rally Can Continue
Summary
- Reinsurance Group of America has surged over 50% in the past year, driven by strong underwriting results and higher interest income.
- Despite recent volatility, RGA's strategic capital deployment into pension risk transfer deals and a $3.5 billion coinsurance deal with American National bolsters growth.
- RGA's robust balance sheet, high-quality investment portfolio, and strong premium growth justify a "buy" rating with my fair value target of $250.
- Ongoing investment income gains and potential long-term benefits from GLP-1 drugs extending life expectancy provide additional upside for RGA shares, though they will take longer to materialize.
