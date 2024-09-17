Tarik Pierce is a 38 year old American stock & crypto analyst with over 25 years of experience in equity markets and 5 years of experience in cryptocurriences trading. He understands the plight of Millennial investors who are faced with rising cost of living and inflated housing prices in a fiat dominated financial landscape. His investment thesis is focused 100% on CAGR (compounded annual growth rates) and finding which stocks & cryptocurrencies can provide the most alpha returns over 5 to 10 year periods. He is currently interested in Bitcoin holding companies (i.e. MicroStrategy), Bitcoin mining companies (i.e. MARA Holdings), electric vehicles (i.e. Tesla) to name a few examples of stocks that can significantly outperform the S&P 500 and other comparable investments. The rest of his time is spent researching Bitcoin and preparing for an inevitable Bitcoin standard in the near future. His investing approach is 80% long equity shares and 20% options plays to maximize ROI without taking on too much significant risk. He normally holds no more than 5 stocks at a time and doesn't believe in over-diversification. He studied Economics at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH (USA). His track record includes early investments in Tesla, BItcoin, Nio, MicroStrategy and others.

