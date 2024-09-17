Snap Inc. (SNAP) Annual Snap Partner Summit (Transcript)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Annual Snap Partner Summit Call September 17, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Evan Spiegel - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

Ceci Mourkogiannis - Head, Products

Brooke Berry - Head, Creator Development

Sophia Dominguez - Director, AR Platform

Bobby Murphy - Chief Technology Officer

Evan Spiegel

Welcome, everybody. We are so excited to kick-off the Snap Partner Summit. Thank you so much for joining us today. How's everyone doing?

This year, we're doing things a little bit differently. We brought together our Snap Partner Summit with Lens Fest. And Lens Fest is our annual get together for Lens developers, creators and hobbyists. And we're so excited for the first time we've got everybody here together today.

We feel so fortunate to be able to serve over 850 million people all around the world, including more than 100 million Snapchatters who have joined us since the last Partner Summit. So, welcome. Thank you.

We built Snapchat differently to bring people together with their friends and family, and independent research shows that Snapchat improves well-being and strengthens relationships. So, we decided to do a little bit of our own research this year, and we searched far and wide. We looked all over for Snapchatters with the longest streaks to hear how Snapchat has helped support their relationships with one another. Let's take a look.

[Commercials]

So, we have some very special guests with us today. Where's the Crabtree family? Thank you so much for joining us. All the way from Missouri, there they are on the big screen. Today marks 2,886 days that they've been together, staying in touch on Snapchat. And Mrs. Crabtree, a very happy belated birthday to you. So, thank you so much for being here.

Now, we know we have a big responsibility to our community, and