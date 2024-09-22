Helios Towers: 10% FCF Yield With African Cell Phone Towers

Sep. 22, 2024 10:40 AM ETHelios Towers plc (HTWSF) Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Helios Towers' H1 results show a 20% EBITDA growth, with $206M adjusted EBITDA on $390M revenue, despite a net loss of $25M due to tax inefficiencies.
  • The underlying sustaining free cash flow was approximately $54M, translating to $0.051/share, or almost 3.9 pence per share, highlighting strong cash flow generation.
  • Upgraded guidance for 2023 includes organic tenancy additions and adjusted EBITDA of $410-420M, with portfolio free cash flow expected at $280-290M.
  • Helios Towers aims to increase the tenancy ratio to 2.2 tenants per tower, boosting EBITDA margins and ROIC, making it a compelling investment in Africa's growth market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cell Towers of South Africa

Marshall Lambert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Not too long after I published the previous article on Helios Towers (OTCPK:HTWSF), the share price started to increase, ahead of its peers which gained momentum after the interest rates started to get cut. And while the other cell

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.96K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTWSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HTWSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTWSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTWSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News