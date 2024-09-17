Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) just settled a legal dispute with long-time tenant Steward Health. The context is that Steward has long been a thorn in MPW’s side, given their failing business operations. Sentiment probably reached an all-time bearish last
Medical Properties Trust: Bears Caught Flat-Footed, Possible Momentum Trade Of The Year
Summary
- MPW's settlement with Steward Health has significantly reduced uncertainty, causing the stock price to surge from below $5 to over $6.
- The resolution of the Steward lawsuit has clarified the future of 23 properties, with 15 being re-leased to quality tenants.
- The high short interest and potential for a short squeeze could drive MPW's stock price higher, making it a compelling momentum trade.
