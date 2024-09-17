Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a proxy for global fiat liquidity. This is probably the most consistently true thing with regards to its price. One look at the chart below tells you almost everything you need to know
The Coming Surge In Fiat Liquidity Could Send Bitcoin To A New High
Summary
- Bitcoin's price is closely tied to global fiat liquidity, particularly M2 growth, which is set to surge with upcoming rate cuts.
- Central banks create base money, which is multiplied through fractional reserve banking, increasing broad money (M2), driving BTC prices higher.
- The US debt situation will likely lead to more base money creation, boosting M2 and BTC prices, potentially reaching $120,000 by February.
- Risks include insufficient lending stimulation from rate cuts and significant sell-walls at key price points like $100,000, impacting BTC's upward trajectory.
