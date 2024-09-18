Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) operates as a business development company (BDC). For those unacquainted with this term, business development companies provide financing solutions for middle-market companies that tend to struggle with acquiring more traditional bank or public financing. BDCs operate with a
Crescent Capital High Yielding Dividends Are Well-Covered Despite Interest Rate Sensitivity
Summary
- Crescent Capital BDC has a well-diversified, defensive portfolio with 89.2% first-lien debt and decreasing non-accruals, indicating high portfolio quality.
- CCAP is sensitive to interest rate cuts due to its floating-rate debt investments, but lower interest expenses and increased market activity could somewhat offset this.
- Despite potential interest rate cuts, CCAP's dividends remain well-covered, with a strong net investment income per share providing robust dividend coverage.
- Trading at a slight premium to NAV, the firm offers an attractive entry point with a strong buy rating, supported by its defensive portfolio and efficient investment activity.
