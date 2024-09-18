Credo Technology: Share Price Sell-Off Presents An Attractive Entry Point

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
128 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I maintain a buy rating on Credo Technology Group.
  • CRDO reported robust 1Q25 earnings, with a 70% y/y revenue increase and significant margin improvements.
  • The long-term growth outlook remains strong, driven by increasing demand for faster data transmission and CRDO's dominant market position in active electrical cables.

Hispanic technician working in computer server room

Jetta Productions Inc

Summary

I gave Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) a buy rating on the 24th of June this year. My key thesis was that CRDO is well positioned to benefit from growing needs for faster data transmission, given its

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
128 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News