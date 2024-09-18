The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) is a relatively expensive (ER = 0.71%) ETF that seems to offer investors a way to gain exposure to undervalued equities. I say "seems to offer" because I don't believe that's a good
SMRI: Don't Jump The Gun Based On The Fed's Interest Rate Decision Today
Summary
- The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF is currently too expensive and not well-positioned for a potential economic downturn, especially given its low allocation to resilient sectors like consumer staples and utilities.
- SMRI is heavily weighted towards healthcare and consumer cyclical sectors, which may benefit from falling interest rates, but it's too early to rotate into value stocks.
- The Fed's interest rate cuts are uncertain and may not lead to rapid declines, making it premature to invest in this ETF for short-term gains.
- Hold SMRI for now, but avoid new investments until there's a clearer picture of the Fed's intentions and the ETF's sectoral rebalancing over the next couple of quarters.
