Last week was a strong one for stocks globally, led by US equities. And US equities were led by the technology sector, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising almost 6% in one week - its best week since last November.
Market Prepares For Likely Fed Rate Cut
Summary
- Anticipation for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut has hit fever pitch, helping to fuel a big rally for stocks, especially tech, last week.
- I expect the Fed to cut by 25 basis points, not 50, as a 50 basis point cut could raise alarm bells about the state of the US economy.
- Fed Chair Jay Powell’s press conference could help build confidence for those worried about a US recession in the near term.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.