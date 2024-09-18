Broadcom: A Contrarian Buy
Summary
- Broadcom's strong 3Q24 results and substantial pullback present a compelling contrarian buying opportunity, especially for dividend-growth investors.
- The company enjoys enormous sales momentum and high margins, driven by AI-tailored hardware products and positive effects from the VMware merger.
- Broadcom's impressive dividend growth and consistent profit returns make it a valuable long-term investment, with a current yield of 1.3%.
- Despite a recent 10% stock price decline, Broadcom's anticipated profit growth and AI-driven business tailwinds justify a higher valuation, making it a bargain buy.
