Today, I’m going to share stories about my best and worst investment decisions. But don’t worry, this isn’t just a brag-and-cringe session about making or losing money. These stories are about the valuable lessons learned, and how these adventures in investing helped shape
The Best And Worst Investment Decisions I've Made
Summary
- From a personal, creative satisfaction perspective, our investment in Uber was one of our best. That’s not to say that it has been the most successful decision from a financial perspective, at least not yet.
- My investments that resulted in losses had several things in common: they were low-quality companies; their financials were complex and not transparent; and they had questionable management.
- However, my worst investments were the ones where I left 300-400% on the table when I sold too soon.
- We sometimes sell a stock and then it goes higher. If we sold it for the right fundamental reasons, this doesn’t bother me.
